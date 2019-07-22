Vegas Rollers fall at home to Philadelphia Freedoms

Rio Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig won 5-3 in mixed doubles and 5-3 in women’s singles, which included a substitution by the Philadelphia Freedoms, but the Las Vegas Rollers fell 21-18 Sunday in a World TeamTennis match at Orleans Arena.

Vegas Rollers' Monica Puig celebrates her women's singles set victory versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Rollers' Bob Bryan, left, embraces mixed doubles parter Monica Puig after a victory over the Philadelphia Freedoms during their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Rollers head coach Tim Blenkiron greets his team as they take the court for the second home match versus the Philadelphia Freedoms for their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Rollers' Bob Bryan returns a ball over the net in front of mixed doubles parter Monica Puig versus the Philadelphia Freedoms during their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Rollers' mascot King performs with the Rollers Dancers during a break between sets versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Rollers' Harriet Dart returns a ball over the net during her mixed doubles set versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Net Generation youth players help pump up the crowd as the Vegas Rollers face the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Rollers' Asia Muhammad, left, and Harriet Dart confer between serves during their mixed doubles set versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Rollers' assistant coach Stefan Redfoo Gordy pumps up the crowd versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans in the VIP section do the Rollers dance as the Vegas Rollers battle the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Rollers' Bob and Mike Bryan come together after a shot during their men's doubles set versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans cheer and wave signs for the Vegas Rollers as they take the court for the second home match versus the Philadelphia Freedoms for their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Rollers team comes together as Bob and Mike Bryan had success during their men's doubles set versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of several tennis ball mascots visits with fans as the Vegas Rollers battle the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Rollers' Monica Puig returns a volley during her women's singles set versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The VIP section is full as the Vegas Rollers battle the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Rollers head coach Tim Blenkiron confers with Monica Puig in a timeout during her women's singles set versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Rollers' Monica Puig celebrates her women's singles set victory versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Rollers' teammates congratulate Sam Querrey as he closes the gap in score during his men's singles set versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Rollers' Sam Querrey sends a backhand over the net as he closes the gap in score during his men's singles set versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The next group of players is ready to take the court as the Vegas Rollers face the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rio Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig won 5-3 in mixed doubles and 5-3 in women’s singles, which included a substitution by the Philadelphia Freedoms, but the Las Vegas Rollers fell 21-18 Sunday in a World TeamTennis match at Orleans Arena.

The Freedoms, the 2018 title runners-up, took three sets to improve to 6-1 and extend their winning streak to six matches, as 2,365 tennis fans witnessed the second home match in Las Vegas.

Puig, partnered with Bob Bryan, half of the brother duo that is the No. 1 doubles team in history, to claim mixed doubles over Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo. Puig earned her second set win rolling past 2019 Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins.

The Rollers (2-5) lost sets 5-0 in a shutout for women’s doubles, 5-4 in mixed doubles and in a men’s singles showdown between 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey and ATP No. 59-ranked Feliciano Lopez in a 5-4 tiebreaker to decide the match.

The travel-weary Rollers get to rest a day and will face the New York Empire (6-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Orleans Arena in a match to be televised live on ESPN Plus.