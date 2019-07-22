99°F
Vegas Rollers fall at home to Philadelphia Freedoms

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2019 - 7:14 pm
 

Rio Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig won 5-3 in mixed doubles and 5-3 in women’s singles, which included a substitution by the Philadelphia Freedoms, but the Las Vegas Rollers fell 21-18 Sunday in a World TeamTennis match at Orleans Arena.

The Freedoms, the 2018 title runners-up, took three sets to improve to 6-1 and extend their winning streak to six matches, as 2,365 tennis fans witnessed the second home match in Las Vegas.

Puig, partnered with Bob Bryan, half of the brother duo that is the No. 1 doubles team in history, to claim mixed doubles over Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo. Puig earned her second set win rolling past 2019 Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins.

The Rollers (2-5) lost sets 5-0 in a shutout for women’s doubles, 5-4 in mixed doubles and in a men’s singles showdown between 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey and ATP No. 59-ranked Feliciano Lopez in a 5-4 tiebreaker to decide the match.

The travel-weary Rollers get to rest a day and will face the New York Empire (6-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Orleans Arena in a match to be televised live on ESPN Plus.

