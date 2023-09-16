Vegas Sports Jackpot contest offers fans a dream season

Next year is shaping up to be a huge year for sporting events in Las Vegas and one lucky fan will have the opportunity to take in each event.

Next year is shaping up to be a huge year for sporting events in Las Vegas and one lucky fan will have the opportunity to take in each event that will make it one to remember.

The Vegas Sports Jackpot contest was launched this week by the Las Vegas Super Bowl 58 Host Committee and United Way. It will give one fan who purchases a $100 raffle ticket a pair of tickets to every large sporting event in Southern Nevada in 2024, including Super Bowl 58, the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the National Finals Rodeo.

Proceeds raised by the raffle will benefit the Super Bowl Host Committee’s charities and the United Way of Southern Nevada.

“We are thrilled to launch the Vegas Sports Jackpot,” Sam Joffray, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, said in a statement. “With every ticket purchased, you’re not only securing your chance at this incredible experience, but you’re also directly contributing to the well-being of our community, making a lasting impact in the lives of those who need it most.”

The events the winner will receive tickets to is as followed:

— Super Bowl 58.

— Super Bowl Experience.

— Super Bowl Opening Night.

— The 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

— Every Raiders home game.

— Twenty-two Golden Knights home games.

— Every Silver Knights home game.

— Every Las Vegas Aviators home game.

— Every 2022 Aces home game.

— Every Vegas Knight Hawks home game.

— Every NBA G League Ignite home game.

— Performance 1-4 of NFR.

— Two Sessions to NBA Summer League.

— Every UNLV Rebels football home game.

— Every UNLV Runnin’ Rebels basketball home game.

— Every UNLV Lady Rebels basketball home game.

— South Point 400 At Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

— Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race.

— Shriners Children’s Open.

— The Las Vegas Bowl.

— Four UFC events.

— Vegas KickOff Classic.

The $100 raffle tickets can be purchased at www.vegassportsjackpot.com. Buyers must be 18 years of age or older, be in the state of Nevada at time of purchase. There is no limit to the number of tickets a person can buy. The last day to purchase a raffle ticket being at noon on January 28.

“Our partnership with the Las Vegas Super Bowl 58 Host Committee embodies the spirit of unity, community and the power of coming together for a common cause,” Julian High, president and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada, said in a statement. “The 2024 Vegas Sports Jackpot offers a unique raffle experience, and by participating, you not only stand a chance to be a part of the thriving Las Vegas sports scene, but you will be giving back to our beloved community, as this raffle benefits the Las Vegas Super Bowl 58 Host Committee Charities and United Way of Southern Nevada.”

