83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Sports

War of Will captures Preakness, holds off riderless horse

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2019 - 4:27 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2019 - 4:28 pm

BALTIMORE — War of Will has won the 144th Preakness.

After finishing well out of the money in the Kentucky Derby from the No. 1 post, War of Will charged to victory after again starting from the rail on Saturday.

Everfast finished second and Owendale took third.

Bodexpress reared up from the starting gate and threw jockey John Velazquez immediately as the race started. Bodexpress completed the race minus Velazaquez, who said he was OK.

Improbable, the 5-2 favorite, finished far back.

For the first time since 1951, the Preakness was without any of the top four horses that crossed the finish line in the Kentucky Derby.

Improbable finished fifth before being bumped up to fourth following the disqualification of Maximum Security.

Trained by Bob Baffert, Improbable went off as the favorite in the Preakness. Baffert was seeking his record-breaking eighth Preakness victory after winning last year on his way to a Triple Crown with Justify.

Jockey Mike Smith was aboard Improbable after Irad Ortiz Jr. rode the horse in the Derby. Ortiz switched to Bourbon War.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Manchester City players celebrate after winning the English FA Cup Final soccer match between M ...
Man City Wins FA Cup, completes sweep of English trophies
By Rob Harris The Associated Press

LONDON — Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick as Manchester City completed the first sweep of English men’s soccer trophies by routing Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.