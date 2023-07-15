WNBA All-Stars show off glamour on Orange Carpet — PHOTOS
The basketball players participating in Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena got dressed up for the Orange Carpet on Friday.
The WNBA All-Star Game will be held Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
But first, the best women’s basketball players in the world got dressed up to walk the Orange Carpet on Friday at Delano Las Vegas.
Attendees included Aces stars Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, who won the WNBA All-Star skills challenge earlier in the day.