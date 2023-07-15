WNBA All-Stars show off glamour on Orange Carpet — PHOTOS

The basketball players participating in Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena got dressed up for the Orange Carpet on Friday.

Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Jewell Loyd of Seattle Storm poses for a photo with her nephew Josiah, 9, and niece Sarai, 7, on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo with New York Giants’ Darren Waller on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Cheyenne Parker of Atlanta Dream poses for a photo with her daughter Naomi Tyus, 18 month-old, on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Allisha Gray of Atlanta Dream poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Rhyne Howard of Atlanta Dream poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Chelsea Gray of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Alex Rodriguez, former professional baseball player, poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Kelsey Mitchell of Indiana Fever poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Ezi Magbegor of Seattle Storm poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Aliyah Boston of Indiana Fever poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Breanna Stewart of New York Liberty poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Jackie Young of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo with her nephew Josiah, 9, and niece Sarai, 7, on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The WNBA All-Star Game will be held Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

But first, the best women’s basketball players in the world got dressed up to walk the Orange Carpet on Friday at Delano Las Vegas.

Attendees included Aces stars Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, who won the WNBA All-Star skills challenge earlier in the day.