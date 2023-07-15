97°F
WNBA

WNBA All-Stars show off glamour on Orange Carpet — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 10:38 pm
 
Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitch ...
Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo with New York Giants’ Darren Waller on t ...
Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo with New York Giants’ Darren Waller on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Cheyenne Parker of Atlanta Dream poses for a photo with her daughter Naomi Tyus, 18 month-old, ...
Cheyenne Parker of Atlanta Dream poses for a photo with her daughter Naomi Tyus, 18 month-old, on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Allisha Gray of Atlanta Dream poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitch ...
Allisha Gray of Atlanta Dream poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Rhyne Howard of Atlanta Dream poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitch ...
Rhyne Howard of Atlanta Dream poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Chelsea Gray of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitc ...
Chelsea Gray of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Alex Rodriguez, former professional baseball player, poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpe ...
Alex Rodriguez, former professional baseball player, poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Kelsey Mitchell of Indiana Fever poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Ki ...
Kelsey Mitchell of Indiana Fever poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Ezi Magbegor of Seattle Storm poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitch ...
Ezi Magbegor of Seattle Storm poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Aliyah Boston of Indiana Fever poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitc ...
Aliyah Boston of Indiana Fever poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Breanna Stewart of New York Liberty poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's ...
Breanna Stewart of New York Liberty poses for a photo on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Jackie Young of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo with her nephew Josiah, 9, and niece Sarai, 7, ...
Jackie Young of Las Vegas Aces poses for a photo with her nephew Josiah, 9, and niece Sarai, 7, on the WNBA Orange Carpet outside Della's Kitchen at Delano Las Vegas, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The WNBA All-Star Game will be held Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

But first, the best women’s basketball players in the world got dressed up to walk the Orange Carpet on Friday at Delano Las Vegas.

Attendees included Aces stars Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, who won the WNBA All-Star skills challenge earlier in the day.

