WWE to bring event to UFC facility in Las Vegas

Cody Rhodes celebrates after winning the Undisputed WWE universal championship match during Wre ...
Cody Rhodes celebrates after winning the Undisputed WWE universal championship match during WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Monica Herdon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
UFC President Dana White in the VIP area overlooking the arena during a tour of the new UFC Ape ...
UFC President Dana White in the VIP area overlooking the arena during a tour of the new UFC Apex in Las Vegas in June 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2024 - 9:04 am
 

WWE is bringing an event to the UFC Apex in June, the organization announced Monday.

NXT Battleground will broadcast live from the facility June 9, becoming the first pro wrestling event to take place at the venue that opened in 2019.

“We are always exploring new frontiers to showcase NXT, and we are excited to bring Battleground to this world-class event and production facility in partnership with UFC,” Shawn Michaels, World Wrestling Entertainment senior vice president of talent development creative, said in a release.

This could be the start of collaborations between the two powerful organizations that merged to do business as TKO in September.

UFC president Dana White hinted at the possibility during a news conference leading up to UFC 300 this month.

“It’s been good,” White said. “All these wrestlers wanted to come and see (Power Slap),” White said. “I love it, and I appreciate the support. And you probably could see a WWE match in the Apex there.”

A limited amount of VIP tickets will be available, which include all-inclusive hospitality packages, appearances from WWE talent and ringside photo opportunities. Deposits for the tickets are open now.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

