1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Henderson

The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and Siena Heights Drive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 20-year-old man was injured after a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Henderson.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and Siena Heights Drive, south of St. Rose Parkway, Henderson police spokesman Rod Pena said.

A gray Chevy Sonic, blue Chrysler and gray Honda SUV were involved in the crash. The victim, who was in the Chrysler, was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus. His condition is unknown.

Pena said tow trucks have cleared the vehicles from the road and traffic is returning to normal.

