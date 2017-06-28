12 year old dies after crash on Interstate 15

A 12 year old died last week after a crash on Interstate 15, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

The child was a passenger in a silver Nissan Altima, which troopers said was experiencing mechanical issues, heading south on I-15 about 7:25 p.m. June 19. The Altima had its hazard lights on when it was rear-ended by a black 2015 Dodge Ram near the U.S. Highway 93 off-ramp.

Troopers said the 12-year-old was flown by helicopter to University Medical Center and died two days later.

A 22-year-old woman sitting in the Altima’s front-right passenger seat was hospitalized at University Medical Center. Her injuries are not life threatening.

The driver of the Dodge didn’t slow down prior to the crash, the Highway Patrol said in a release, adding impairment wasn’t suspected and charges were pending.

No other injuries were reported.

