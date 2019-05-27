66°F
17-mile traffic backup on I-15 south of Las Vegas

May 27, 2019 - 9:50 am
 
Updated May 27, 2019 - 11:00 am

Traffic is backed up for 17 miles on southbound Interstate 15, the Regional Transportation Commission reported about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The RTC said heavy traffic and long delays are expected on I-15 south to California on Memorial Day.

Traffic cameras show long lines of vehicles from Jean to the Nevada-California state line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

