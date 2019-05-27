17-mile traffic backup on I-15 south of Las Vegas

Traffic delays are expected Monday on southbound Interstate 15 with visitors leaving Las Vegas as the holiday weekend comes to an end.

Heavy traffic on southbound Interstate 15 from Las Vegas into Southern California on Monday, May 27, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

Traffic is backed up for 17 miles on southbound Interstate 15, the Regional Transportation Commission reported about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The RTC said heavy traffic and long delays are expected on I-15 south to California on Memorial Day.

Traffic cameras show long lines of vehicles from Jean to the Nevada-California state line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.