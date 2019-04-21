2 injured in crash at bus stop in northwest Las Vegas Valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a bus stop in the northwest valley Sunday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.

A driver and a pedestrian were taken to University Medical Center after the car hit a bus stop just before 1:30 p.m. near Rancho and Duncan drives, north of Gowan Road. Their injuries were nonlife-threatening, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Fama.

It appeared the pedestrian had been waiting at the bus stop, Fama said.

Further information was not immediately available.

