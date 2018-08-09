5 things to know about I-11 near Boulder City

Motorists will finally be able to drive along the entire 15-mile stretch of Interstate 11 by Thursday afternoon, marking the first link in what federal lawmakers envision as a vital cross-border connection between Mexico and Canada.

Art is seen on Interstate 11 near Railroad Pass Casino outside Boulder City Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Interstate 11 Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Interstate 11 and Lake Mead from the overlook off Interstate 11 Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A wildlife bridge over Interstate 11 Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Motorists finally will be able to drive along the entire 15-mile stretch of Interstate 11 by Thursday afternoon, marking the first link in what federal lawmakers envision as a vital cross-border connection between Mexico and Canada.

Although the larger trade route might take decades to build, the new four-lane freeway will provide a more immediate and much-needed direct road between Las Vegas and Phoenix.

The stretch of I-11, also known as the Boulder City Bypass, will open to traffic sometime after a grand opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.