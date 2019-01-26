All lanes open after rollover crash on I-15 in Las Vegas

A rollover crash on northbound Interstate 15 in the central Las Vegas Valley shut down multiple lanes of the highway, causing major traffic delays for about two hours Saturday.

Live traffic cameras show a white SUV rolled on its side, surrounded by first responders. (RTC Traffic Cam)

The crash, involving a Nevada Department of Transportation truck, Mercedes Benz van and a Toyota Scion, was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. north of the Spring Mountain exit, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. All lanes reopened about 12:30 p.m.

The Mercedes rolled onto its side after impact, but there were no serious injuries reported in the crash.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the cause of the crash was unknown as of 11:40 a.m.

