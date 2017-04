A car is on fire on the 215 Beltway westbound near Buffalo Drive (Erik Verduzo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One lane is open on the 215 Beltway westbound near Buffalo Drive after a car caught fire Saturday night.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission’s Twitter page, the fire happened just after 6 p.m.

One lane is open.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.