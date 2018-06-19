Charleston Boulevard at I-15 to close overnight in Las Vegas

Both directions of Charleston Boulevard will be closed beneath Interstate 15 for two consecutive nights this week as crews work on a freeway bridge in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

(Thinkstock)

The small section of Charleston will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, and from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Construction crews will place nine bridge girders, each 115 feet long and weighing roughly 160,000 pounds, on Tuesday night, Illia said. The following night, crews will place bridge deck panels to cover those girders.

The work is part of the larger, ongoing $1 billion Project Neon, which calls for widening I-15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange at U.S. Highway 95.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.