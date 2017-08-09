Clark County coroner IDs woman killed crossing street in northwest Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 69-year-old woman who was killed trying to cross a northwest valley street in July.

Barbara Kalshian of Las Vegas died of blunt-force injuries about 12:15 a.m. July 14, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

She was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a red Ford Mustang in the southbound lanes of Durango Drive, just north of Deer Springs Way, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Paul McCullough said.

The Mustang was heading south on Durango and Kalshian was crossing Durango with her walker. The driver, a 23-year-old woman, immediately pulled over after hitting the woman and tried to help her, Metro said.

Kalshian was taken to University Medical Center, where she died. The coroner’s office determined her death was an accident.

