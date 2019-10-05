79°F
Crash blocks all lanes of US 95 at Railroad Pass

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2019 - 9:27 am
 

A crash Saturday morning is blocking all lanes of U.S. 95 South at Railroad Pass, the Regional Transportation Commission said on Twitter.

The crash was reported at 7:54 a.m. on the section of highway on the outskirts of Henderson.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

