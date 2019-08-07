Crash deaths in Nevada 23 percent lower through July

Crash fatalities are 23 percent below the same point last year, with in 147 deaths on the state roads through July.

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, July 19, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As 2019 progresses, fatal accidents on Nevada roads continue to remain below levels seen last year.

Through July there have been 144 fatal crashes resulting in 147 deaths in the state this year, the Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The numbers represent a 15 percent drop in crashes and a 23 percent decrease in fatalities.

This year remains on track to fall behind 2018’s total of 331 deaths, which as was 10-year high and a 6.3 percent increase from 2017’s 311 deaths.

Despite being below last year’s fatal mark more than halfway through the year, public safety officials say there’s still room for improvement.

“Our office is encouraged with the decrease in overall fatalities year to date, but (we) remain focused on our ultimate goal of zero fatalities,” said Andrew Bennett, department of public safety spokesman.

Clark County is accountable for 100 of the state’s road deaths, but that’s 28 percent lower than the 138 deaths seen on area roads at the same point last year.

Unrestrained passenger deaths continue to remain lower than last year, as 28 road deaths can be attributed to passengers not using safety restraints compared to 46 through July 2018, a 39 percent dip.

Bicyclist deaths are up 25 percent, with five so far this year compared to four at the same point in 2018.

Pedestrian deaths saw no change year-over-year through July, as the 40 recorded so far this year equals the number from the first seven months of 2018.

With school starting Monday for Clark County School District students, Bennett wanted to remind motorists to be aware of school zones and to be prepared for the influx of children around schools.

“With school starting across the state, our office is working with our partners to ensure that students have a safe route to and from school,” he said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.