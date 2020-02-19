Culinary Union picketing likely to affect traffic in front of Palms

Around 350 mostly Culinary Union members will picket from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday, looking to secure their first union labor contract from the Palms.

Culinary union members picket in front of the D Las Vegas on Friday, July 6, 2018, in downtown. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A planned picket by Culinary Union Local 226 workers Wednesday will lead to possible travel impacts on Flamingo Road near the Palms.

About 350 mostly Culinary Union members, Nevada’s largest and most politically powerful union, will picket from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday, looking to secure their first union labor contract from the off-strip hotel property, according to Bethany Khan, union spokeswoman.

To accommodate the expected large crowd, the inside travel lane of Flamingo along the sidewalk in front of the Palms will be barricaded by the Nevada Department of Transportation for safety precautions.

The lane reduction is slated to be in place by 8:30 a.m. and be removed by 12:30 p.m., the department announced Tuesday.

The union invited any interested Democratic presidential candidates to attend the picketing.

Major traffic delays aren’t expected with the temporary lane closure, but some congestion could occur as drivers travel by the area. Tropicana Avenue or Spring Mountain Road are both alternate routes for eastbound traveling motorists.

“The demonstration will likely attract looky-loos from curious bypassing motorists that could result in traffic backups in the area,” said Tony Illia, transportation department spokesman.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.