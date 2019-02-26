Drivers to see lanes reduced on I-15 in southwest Las Vegas

Work is expected to be finished this summer on a $33.7 million interchange at Starr Avenue and Interstate 15 in southwest Las Vegas. (Rendering by Nevada Department of Transportation)

Overnight lane reductions will affect commutes this week on Interstate 15 in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Two lanes on I-15 northbound between St. Rose Parkway and Cactus Avenue will close to traffic from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The lane reductions are needed to shift traffic from the detour road back onto the mainline freeway, as work on the $34 million I-15/Starr Avenue interchange continues.

The project is aimed at relieving traffic congestion at Cactus Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, for improved traffic circulation, NDOT said. Starr Avenue also will be completed between Las Vegas Boulevard to the east and Dean Martin Drive to the west as part of the project.

Work on the interchange began in November 2017 and is slated to finish this summer.

