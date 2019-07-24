DUI suspected in 5-vehicle crash in Las Vegas that badly injured man

A suspected impaired driver caused a five-vehicle crash that left one motorist in critical condition in east Las Vegas late Tuesday.

A suspected impaired driver was arrested following a five-vehicle crash Tuesday night in east Las Vegas that critically injured one man.

The driver, identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as Daniel Lovato, 30, is facing a felony charge of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor charge of “failure to decrease speed,” according to jail and court records.

He remained in custody early Wednesday at the Clark County Detention Center and was expected to make his initial court appearance later in the day.

Metro said in a news release that at about 9:40 p.m., Lovato was traveling eastbound above the posted 35 mph limit on Stewart Avenue as he approached a red light at Christy Lane. There, a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, 2008 Nissan Titan, 2017 Ford Fusion and 2006 Mercedes Benz C-Class were stopped, waiting for the light to turn green.

Failing to brake, Lovato’s Chevrolet pickup slammed into the back of the Mercedes, pushing it into the other vehicles, police said.

The Mercedes driver, identified as 32-year-old Bryan Castillo, was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, while Lovato and three others suffered minor injuries. Four others were not injured.

The scene was cleared about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

