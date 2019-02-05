Emergency road repairs prompts I-15 lane reduction near Las Vegas

Lane reductions are slated this week for a portion of the main highway linking Southern California and Las Vegas.

Heavy traffic moves along South Las Vegas Boulevard approaching the Gold Strike Hotel & Gambling Hall in Jean on Monday, May 28, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Damage on Interstate 15 northbound caused by a car fire will result in lane reductions Feb. 6, 2019, near Terrible's hotel-casino in Jean. (Courtesy: NDOT)

Lane reductions are slated this week for a portion of the main highway linking Southern California and Las Vegas.

Interstate 15 northbound, just south of Terrible’s hotel-casino in Jean, will see the two far right lanes closed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, for emergency repairs, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced.

The closure is needed to repair a 12-foot-by-30-foot portion of road damaged by a car fire, NDOT said.

NDOT urges motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

