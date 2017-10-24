Fatal detail at scene of central Las Vegas motorcycle wreck

A man was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday morning after a motorcycle crash in the central valley.

Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating a motorcycle crash on Topaz Street near Tropicana Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Topaz Street near Tropicana Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said it appears the man lost control of the motorcycle and then crashed. Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating due to the extent of the man’s injuries.

Topaz is shut down between Tropicana and Reno avenues while police investigate.

