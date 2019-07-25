Full closure of portion of Las Vegas Strip to affect traffic

Work on the 17th pedestrian bridge over the Las Vegas Strip will result on a full closure of the road next week.

Las Vegas Boulevard will close to traffic overnight next week as work on a pedestrian bridge connecting Park MGM and the Showcase Mall takes place. (Clark County)

A portion of the Las Vegas Strip will close to traffic overnight next week.

Las Vegas Boulevard will close in both directions between Tropicana and Harmon avenues from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday, Clark County officials announced Thursday.

The closure is needed for crews to pour the concrete deck for a new pedestrian bridge over the Strip between Park MGM and the Showcase Mall.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be open only to local business traffic between Harmon and Park avenues during the closure, with employees and customers of the affected businesses having a special detour to get to the parking areas of those businesses.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure, primarily using Harmon, Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.

The bridge is expected to be complete in mid-October and will feature escalators and elevators on both sides. An estimated 10,000 pedestrians are expected to use the bridge daily, according to the county.

The bridge will mark the 17th pedestrian bridge along the Strip. The first two bridges at the intersection of Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard opened in 1995, with the newest one opening at Harmon Avenue in 2012.

