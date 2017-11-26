Holiday travelers run into major delays on I-15 to California

One report indicated the drive from Las Vegas to Barstow was taking up to eight hours, while the 12-mile stretch from Jean to Primm was taking almost an hour, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Traffic is moving slowly on southbound Interstate 15 from Las Vegas toward the Nevada-California state line Sunday morning, Nov. 26, 2017. (RTC FAST Cameras)

Drivers leaving the Las Vegas Valley Sunday after the Thanksgiving weekend will be slowed by a 7-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported the backup near the Nevada-California state line shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk confirmed Sunday evening that southbound I-15 travel was slowed significantly from Primm. One report indicated the drive from Las Vegas to Barstow was taking up to eight hours, while the 12-mile stretch from Jean to Primm was taking almost an hour, he said.

Traffic also is heavy on southbound U.S. Highways 93/95, from Wagonwheel Drive in Henderson through Boulder City, this afternoon, according to the RTC.

The transportation commission is warning drivers to prepare for long delays.

Traffic was also backed up for 13 miles Saturday afternoon on southbound I-15 near Primm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

