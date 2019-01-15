I-15 southbound in Las Vegas to shut to traffic two nights this week

Stretches of Interstate 15 in Las Vegas will shut to traffic on a pair of overnights this week.

Interstate 15 near Russell Road, looking southwest, near the proposed Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I-15 southbound will close to traffic between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads from midnight to 4 a.m. Thursday. The Spring Mountain Road onramp to I-15 southbound will also close from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

A stretch further south between Flamingo and Russell roads will then shut to traffic from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday. The Flamingo Road onramp to I-15 southbound will also be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.

The closures are needed to install Active Traffic Management signs as part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of I-15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue. The pair of signs being erected this week will mark No. 34 and No. 35 out of 42 planned signs going up on stretches of U.S. Highway 95 and I-15 as far south as Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

Project Neon is 92 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in July.

