Interstate 15 widening project nears finish in North Las Vegas

With all the lane striping completed and new landscaping finally in place, work formally wrapped up this week on a $33.8 million project to widen Interstate 15 between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard in North Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

A significant chunk of the work was completed in March, when NDOT opened up three travel lanes in each direction just before the start of NASCAR weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

However, crews continued to work on the project through last week for some touch-up work along the 5-mile stretch of I-15, where 41,600 vehicles travel daily, Illia said. Along with new signs and lights, crews added 14 weathered steel sculptures donated by artist Simi Dabah.

