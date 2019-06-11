Lyft, RTC unite to help Las Vegas Valley residents beat the heat

Lyft and the RTC are teaming up, providing up to $20,000 in free ride credits in June, in hopes passengers will use the two transit services to avoiding walking long distances in the summer heat.

Busses at the Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @kmcannonphoto

Riders board a bus at the Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @kmcannonphoto

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Lyft are teaming up to provide Las Vegas Valley residents a way to travel around town during the scorching summer months.

Lyft is offering up to $20,000 in free ride credits for new and existing users to ensure passengers have a safe way to arrive at their destinations while enjoying the summer festivities. Using the code “LYFTRTC” will get riders $1 off of 10 rides throughout June.

RTC officials encourage passengers to use the Lyft ride credits along with transit to avoid walking long distances in the triple-digit heat.

With 39 transit routes available across the valley, riders can use transit for the majority of their trips and then hail a Lyft to get to their final destination.

“The summer season is here and our priority is to make sure we’re offering responsible and affordable rides for Las Vegas residents and visitors,” Drena Kusari, general manager for Lyft’s southwest region, said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to ride smart when heading out and to stay safe and cool.”

The RTC is incorporating the free ride credits into their summer heat campaign, which launches this month.

RTC staff members will be handing out water and providing heat safety information to riders in the Las Vegas Valley at various events throughout the summer:

— Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m., Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave.

— June 26 from 1 to 3 p.m., South Strip Transit Terminal, 6675 Gilespie St.

— July 15 from 2 to 4 p.m., Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave.

— July 24 from 3 to 5 p.m., South Strip Transit Terminal, 6675 Gilespie St.

— Aug. 7, 3 to 5 p.m., Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave.

Between 2015 and 2017, there were 339 deaths in which heat was a contributing factor, according to the Clark County coroner.

