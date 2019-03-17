Man ejected from vehicle northeast of Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was injured Sunday morning after his vehicle overturned on northbound Interstate 15 halfway between Las Vegas and Logandale.

The crash occurred just before 8:10 a.m. near mile marker 71, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka. The victim, who was the lone occupant in the white Ford pickup, was thrown from the vehicle. He was airlifted to UMC Trauma, where his condition is unknown.

Travel was shut down for the investigation, but the lanes are open again, Smaka said.

