ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Traffic

Motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2017 - 12:30 am
 
Updated June 14, 2017 - 1:10 am

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday in the central valley.

The crash happened about 11:20 p.m. on eastbound Sahara Avenue, east of South Jones Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The man on the motorcycle died at the scene, Lt. David Gordon said.

He said the woman driving the other vehicle was not hurt and didn’t appear impaired.

Sahara Avenue was closed both directions between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like