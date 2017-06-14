Motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash late June 13, 2017, Tuesday on eastbound Sahara Avenue, east of South Jones Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash late June 13, 2017, Tuesday on eastbound Sahara Avenue, east of South Jones Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday in the central valley.

The crash happened about 11:20 p.m. on eastbound Sahara Avenue, east of South Jones Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The man on the motorcycle died at the scene, Lt. David Gordon said.

He said the woman driving the other vehicle was not hurt and didn’t appear impaired.

Sahara Avenue was closed both directions between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road while police investigated.

