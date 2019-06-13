104°F
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 frontage road near Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2019 - 3:01 pm
 

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Thursday on Interstate 15, northeast of the Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called about 12:50 p.m. after a man crashed his motorcycle on northbound I-15 near Apex, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. The crash ended on a frontage road just off of the highway, but it “started on the highway,” he said.

The man was driving a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson, Buratczuk said. He died at the scene.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man, as well as his cause and manner of death.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

