Nation’s newest freeway, 15-mile stretch of I-11, ready to roll

A carved section of the Eldorado Mountains gave way to a picturesque view of Lake Mead from the scenic overlook on Interstate 11, where transportation officials and local politicians gathered Thursday to open the nation’s newest freeway.

A wildlife bridge over Interstate 11 Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Interstate 11 Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Interstate 11 near U.S. Highway 95 in Boulder City Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A carved section of the Eldorado Mountains gave way to a picturesque view of Lake Mead from the scenic overlook on Interstate 11, where transportation officials and local politicians gathered Thursday to open the nation’s newest freeway.

With the initial 15-mile stretch of highway completed, officials took a moment to look farther down the road into the future of I-11 as a potential link to Phoenix and, perhaps, grow into an international trade route that will someday connect with Mexico and Canada.

Construction of I-11 started in April 2015, dramatically transforming the physical landscape of Boulder City’s outlying desert.

Controlled dynamite blasts burrowed a new path through the Eldorado Mountains to make way for I-11’s path toward the Colorado River. A touch of Art Deco designs adorn 10 concrete bridges along the route. Metal figures and a 1,200-foot-long retaining wall depict the construction of the nearby Hoover Dam.

The $318 million freeway segment was funded by federal and state money along with Clark County’s fuel revenue indexing tax, with work split between the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Discerning motorists will be able to distinguish the two segments, which were built simultaneously. NDOT’s 2 ½-mile segment of I-11, closest to Las Vegas, was paved with concrete as a way to save money on long-term maintenance costs. Asphalt, which costs less, covers the remaining 12.5 miles headed to Hoover Dam, RTC officials said.

By the time traffic rolls through, NDOT officials said the four-lane highway is expected to reduce travel times between Henderson’s southern border and the Hoover Dam by up to 30 minutes while looping past Boulder City.

“I think anything that gives you an option to improve efficiency, spend less time on the road and burn less fuel is a good thing,” said Paul Enos, CEO of the Nevada Trucking Association.

“I think this will relieve a lot of the concerns that have been going on for years now about an increase in truck traffic going through Boulder City,” Enos said. “If it’s ever built to be a full north-south corridor, then I think it will ultimately be a good thing for commerce in the United States.”

I-11 was identified as a vital link between Las Vegas and Phoenix — and potentially a larger corridor connecting Mexico and Canada — when President Barack Obama signed the Moving Ahead for Progress Act in 2012.

That’s when state transportation officials from Nevada and Arizona started crafting a route for the nation’s newest interstate since 1992.

Over the nearer term, NDOT is expected in September to release a $5.3 million study of the Las Vegas Valley’s freeway corridors, including the next segment of I-11. Three proposed routes are under consideration:

■ West on the 215 Beltway, linking to U.S. Highway 95;

■ North on U.S. 95 through the Spaghetti Bowl freeway interchange to the northwest end of the valley; or

■ Build a new freeway running from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area past Frenchman Mountain — about 8 miles east of Las Vegas — before emerging at I-15 to connect with the 215 Beltway and west to U.S. 95.

State officials envision I-11 leaving northwest Las Vegas by way of U.S. Highway 95 to Tonopah. From there, NDOT is reviewing four options that call for using a mix of existing roads and new traffic lanes leading north to Interstate 80:

■ A westward swing toward Carson City and Reno;

■ Running up through Silver Springs and Fernley;

■ A path through Fallon; or

■ An eastern route through Salt Wells.

Heading east past the Colorado River, an environmental study is underway to determine where Interstate 11 could run along the 280-mile corridor between Nogales and Wickenburg, said Laura Douglas, a spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A series of public hearings will be held before the study is released in late 2019. Meanwhile, Douglas said that Arizona state officials are seeking construction funds.

“ADOT continues to work with our federal, state and local partners to advance I-11,” Douglas said. “From Arizona’s southern border to its northern border, I-11 will be a combination of new and existing infrastructure — with improvements made to much of the existing infrastructure.”

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.