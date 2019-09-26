Nevada troopers rescue runaway rabbit on Las Vegas highway

The rabbit distracted commuters near U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston.

(Nevada Highway Patrol via Twitter)

Perhaps like his famous cartoon counterpart, this rabbit shouldn’t have taken that left turn at Albuquerque.

The problem for Las Vegas commuters during Wednesday rush hour was that the hare was over there — specifically, running in the center median on U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The freeway is no place for a bunny. NHP dispatch was receiving calls of a rabbit running in the center median on US95 and Charleston during rush hour. FTO Trooper Foesch and her trainee Trooper Teneyck responded and after a short foot pursuit were able to catch the rabbit. #nhp pic.twitter.com/AO6RAur9Bf — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 26, 2019

Two NHP troopers, after a short pursuit, were able to corral the bunny.

No word whether the troopers christened their rescue Hasenpfeffer.

