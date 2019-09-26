85°F
Nevada troopers rescue runaway rabbit on Las Vegas highway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2019 - 7:21 pm
 
Updated September 25, 2019 - 8:21 pm

Perhaps like his famous cartoon counterpart, this rabbit shouldn’t have taken that left turn at Albuquerque.

The problem for Las Vegas commuters during Wednesday rush hour was that the hare was over there — specifically, running in the center median on U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Two NHP troopers, after a short pursuit, were able to corral the bunny.

No word whether the troopers christened their rescue Hasenpfeffer.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

