North Las Vegas cracks down on distracted driving

North Las Vegas police officers made hundreds of traffic stops and issued nearly 400 citations in February during its fifth annual campaign to cut down on distracted driving.

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 19, officers joined other Nevada law enforcement agencies to cite distracted drivers. Officers made approximately 346 traffic stops and issued approximately 388 misdemeanor citations, five fugitive arrests and 56 warnings, according to a news release.

The primary reasons for traffic stops were speeding, distracted driving, drivers license violations and registration violations, according to the release.

The distracted driving events are made possible by a Joining Forces Grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the Office of Traffic Safety.