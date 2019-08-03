One dead after fiery crash overnight on Lake Mead in North Las Vegas

A 21-year-old man died Saturday after a two-car crash that left him stuck in his pickup truck while it burst into flames in North Las Vegas.

A 21-year-old man died after a fiery crash early Saturday morning on Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, officials said.

Police and fire crews were called to the intersection of Belmont Street and E. Lake Mead Boulevard around 12:05 a.m. after a two-car crash left the man trapped in his Chevrolet pickup truck while the vehicle burst into flames, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Rescuers were unsuccessful when they “attempted to extinguish the flames while attempting to extricate the driver,” the statement said.

The man’s death is the fifth traffic fatality in the city this year. His identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Investigators said they believe the man was turning left from E. Lake Mead onto S. Belmont and did not yield to a grey BMW 3-series traveling down Lake Mead toward Belmont.

“The blue Chevrolet ended up impacting a traffic control device and from witnesses accounts, immediately caught on fire,” police said.

Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were involved in the crash, but encourage anyone with information to call the department at 702-633-9111.

