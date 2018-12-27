Part of I-15 in Las Vegas to close to traffic overnight next week

A closure of a portion of Interstate 15 will usher in the new year for area motorists.

I-15 southbound will be shut to traffic between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads between midnight and 4 a.m., Jan. 3, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The Spring Mountain Road on-ramp to I-15 southbound will also be closed from 10 p.m. Jan. 2 until 5 a.m. Jan. 3.

The temporary closures are needed for Active Traffic Management sign installation as part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion four-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. Highway 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016.

All I-15 southbound traffic will exit at Spring Mountain Road, detour along Valley View Boulevard and re-enter the freeway at Flamingo Road.

Project Neon is 92 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in July.

