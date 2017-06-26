Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police responded to a call about 2:35 a.m. of an auto-pedestrian accident between Wilbur Street and Maryland Parkway, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

The driver of a 1999 Ford SUV was traveling west on Tropicana Avenue when a male pedestrian in the roadway was struck, Gordon said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.

Tropicana remains shut down in both directions between Maryland Parkway and Wilbur Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Wilbur Street adn Tropicana Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada