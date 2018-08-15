Police activity shuts down traffic on Hoover Dam bridge

Police activity on the Hoover Dam bridge has traffic to the area shut down, Las Vegas police said Wednesday morning.

Hoover Dam is framed by the bridge spanning the Colorado River. (Julie Jacobsen/Associated Press)

Police were called to the area just after 10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been called to the area to help, he said.

Traffic at both ends of the bridge is shut down, and the activity presents no danger to the public, Hadfield said.

