Police investigate injury crash in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a Monday morning injury crash in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas police investigated a Monday morning injury crash near the intersection of Smoke Ranch Road and Michael Way.

The crash was reported about 2:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Smoke Ranch Road and Michael Way.

At the scene, a heavily damaged SUV could be seen in the middle of Smoke Ranch and debris littered the roadway.

Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said police were not investigating any fatal or life-threatening crashes at the time the crash was reported.

Smoke Ranch is closed off at Michael Way while police investigate and clear the scene.

