Project Neon ramp openings in Las Vegas set for Tuesday

The new Charleston Boulevard to Interstate 15 northbound onramp is among a group of ramp openings tied to Project Neon slated to occur Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several Project Neon ramp openings next week will ease traffic in and around downtown Las Vegas as the massive public works undertaking heads into its final stretch.

On Tuesday morning, the Nevada Department of Transportation will open multiple freeway ramps associated with the nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening project from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue.

The Interstate 14 northbound to Charleston Boulevard exit ramp will now feature one exit (Exit 41), as opposed to the two exits there before, with a signal to drivers to turn right or left or go straight.

Drivers entering I-15 northbound in the area will have an easier time doing so, as the entrance ramp will now be accessible directly from Charleston, eliminating the loop around from the Grand Central Parkway entrance ramp that existed before. However, Iron Horse Loop will still be open for circulation around Grand Central, according to NDOT spokesman Tony Illia.

The Charleston entrance and exit ramps have been shut to traffic since early February.

A new northbound frontage road that runs behind the Premium Outlet Mall to Alta Drive/Bonneville Avenue also will open. The frontage road to Alta/Bonneville will be accessible off the I-15 northbound exit to Charleston or directly from Charleston, Illia said. It will operate like the D Street/Washington Avenue exit/frontage road a few miles farther north on I-15.

To get to the mall and downtown, motorists can turn right onto Charleston Boulevard and then left onto Grand Central Parkway or continue straight and take the “hook ramp” to Grand Central Parkway/Iron Horse Loop or continue straight to the Alta/Bonneville frontage road and turn right on Bonneville.

“These much-needed road and ramp upgrades will reduce driver confusion and enhance efficiency for improved safety, access and mobility,” Illia said.

Aside from the ramp opening, other portions of the project will take place in the coming weeks.

Those projects include overnight surface street and ramp closures, weekend lane closures along U.S. Highway 95 for final milling and asphalt paving overlay, and final striping work, Illia said.

Project Neon is slated for substantial completion in May.

