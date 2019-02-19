Road project would reconstruct US 95 in downtown Las Vegas

The “Downtown Access” project, aimed at reconstructing a portion of a viaduct (elevated roadway) built in the 1960s is in the early planning stages, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plans for the "Downtown Access" road project include demolishing and replacing the U.S. Highway 95 bridge between 4th Street and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, located just west of Main Street, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With Project Neon wrapping up this summer after snarling traffic near downtown Las Vegas for more than two years, transportation officials already are looking toward the area’s next big undertaking.

The “Downtown Access” project, aimed at rebuilding a stretch of the U.S. Highway 95 viaduct, or elevated road, built in the 1960s, is in the early planning stages, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Plans call for reconstructing the 1.5-mile portion of U.S. 95 between Martin Luther King Boulevard to just east of Las Vegas Boulevard, including demolishing and replacing the bridge between Fourth Street and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, just west of Main Street, Transportation Department spokesman Tony Illia said.

“The elevated structure, built in 1968, is in poor condition,” Illia said. “There are significant deck cracks, and the costs for repairs and rehabilitation are growing.”

The project also calls for adding lanes on U.S. 95, creating a City Parkway high occupancy vehicle exit and building ramps to improve access to downtown.

The project would represent the second major road construction around the Spaghetti Bowl in recent years. Project Neon is the nearly $1 billion, 4-mile widening of Interstate 15 between the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Looking to break ground on the project in 2021, department officials said it was too early to determine a project cost or timeline.

Improving safety is also one of the project’s top priorities, according to the department, as the stretch of highway sees an above-average rate of crashes compared to the state.

The area averages 1.83 crashes per million vehicle miles traveled, above the statewide average of 1.55, Transportation Department data showed. In the project’s area, there were 272 crashes in 2015, with that number climbing to 324 in 2016 and to 460 in 2017.

