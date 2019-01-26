Rollover crash causing ‘major delays’ on I-15 in Las Vegas

A crash on northbound Interstate 15 in the central Las Vegas Valley has shut down four lanes of the highway Saturday morning, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Live traffic cameras show a white SUV rolled on its side, surrounded by first responders. (RTC Traffic Cam)

A crash on northbound Interstate 15 in the central Las Vegas Valley has shut down four lanes of the highway Saturday morning, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

The crash was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. north of the Spring Mountain exit, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol’s online traffic site, which lists the incident as a crash with injury.

Live traffic cameras show a white SUV rolled on its side, surrounded by first responders.

No other details were immediately available, but the commission is warning drivers of “major delays.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.