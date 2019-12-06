RTC bus route changes in Henderson, Las Vegas arrive Sunday

Some bus routes servicing the Henderson area are set for revisions beginning Sunday. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will implement schedule changes on 27 routes.

A Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus awaits passengers Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Bonneville Transit Center in Las Vegas. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some bus routes servicing the Henderson area are set for revisions beginning Sunday.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will implement schedule changes on 27 routes, according to an RTC news release.

Among the major changes:

— Route 217 (Warm Springs/Lake Mead Parkway) will have more convenient two-way service with a condensed loop east of Boulder Highway, providing more direct service.

— Boulder Highway Express (BHX) will branch into the BHX‑A and BHX‑B south of Lake Mead Parkway to improve service to the College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State College campuses. The current BHX will become BHX‑A. The new BHX‑B will remain on Boulder Highway and continue to Nevada State Drive, ending at NSC.

— Henderson & Downtown Express (HDX) will take Water Street to Pacific Avenue and Horizon Drive (replacing Route 217) and will also serve the CSN Henderson campus.

— Route 215 (Bonanza) will increase frequency in and near downtown Las Vegas to every 20 minutes during weekday daytime hours (currently every 30 minutes).

For details on all route schedule changes, visit rtcsnv.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.