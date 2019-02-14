RTC park-and-ride center to operate around the clock in Las Vegas

Beginning Feb. 15, 2019, the lobby of the South Strip Transits Terminal near McCarran International Airport will be open 24 hours per day, seven days a week. (Courtesy: RTC)

Beginning Feb. 15, 2019, the lobby of the South Strip Transits Terminal near McCarran International Airport will be open 24 hours per day, seven days a week. (Courtesy: RTC)

One of the busiest park-and-ride facilities in the Las Vegas Valley will begin round-the-clock service on Friday.

Beginning Friday, the lobby of the South Strip Transfer Terminal near McCarran International Airport will be open 24 hours per day, seven days a week, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced Tuesday.

The extension expands the current 6 a.m.-to-10 p.m. hours, allows for customers to have a comfortable waiting area, with access to ticket vending machines no matter the time of day or night. The facility, located at 6675 Gilespie St., is frequently used by travelers, the RTC said.

The extended hours should prove useful for those needing to catch a red-eye flight or who’ve had a delay in their travel plans, the RTC said.

The center serves as the hub for seven of RTC’s 39 routes and select charter bus service. It allows riders to connect with service that serves the Las Vegas Strip and downtown.

The RTC has 11 park-and-ride centers. Parking at the lots is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.