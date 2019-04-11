RTC votes for bus system over light rail for Maryland Parkway

A view looking south down Maryland Parkway from the pedestrian bridge outside of Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Transit officials chose against a light rail system as the preferred option for the transportation future of the Maryland Parkway corridor.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada board of commissioners voted unanimously in favor of a bus rapid transit system instead Thursday. The board also considered light rail or an enhanced route 109 bus service.

Cost factored into the board’s choice, as the emergence of ride share options and emerging technology such as autonomous vehicles and a possible underground system could affect ridership of any of the three choices. So, picking the more fiscally responsible alternative was the popular choice among board members.

The RTC updated the projected costs of each of the three alternatives, originally created in 2016, with light rail jumping to $1 billion (from $750 million), while the bus rapid-transit plan cost jumped to $345 million (from $335 million) and the upgrading of route 109’s estimated cost stayed steady at $29 million.

Funding for the project has yet to be identified, but a combination of federal grant money and a possible sales tax increase could be used to pay for the preferred choice.

The Maryland Parkway route stretches from near the airport to a portion of downtown Las Vegas and eventually ends up at the Las Vegas Medical District. The route would link UNLV, several hospitals and medical centers, commercial and residential complexes.

The RTC estimates more than 9,000 bus riders and 35,000 vehicles travel on Maryland Parkway daily.

