Section of I-15 in Las Vegas to close overnight this week

One of the final full closures of Interstate 15 associated with Project Neon will occur this week.
I-15 northbound between Russell and Flamingo roads will shut to traffic from 10 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.
Additionally, the on-ramps to I-15 from Russell and Tropicana Avenue will close from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
The closures are needed to install the 39th and 40th of 42 Active Traffic Management signs associated with Project Neon, the almost $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. Highway 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.
The final two ATM signs are expected to be installed next week on I-15 southbound, between Flamingo and Russell, according to NDOT.
The closure associated with the last two signs will be the final of the planned full closures of I-15 as part of Project Neon until summer, when resurfacing and restriping of the high occupancy vehicle lanes will occur.
Some interment lanes closures will still occur on portions of I-15 through the end of Project Neon, which is 93 percent finished and slated for substantial completion in July.
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.