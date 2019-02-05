Section of I-15 in Las Vegas to close overnight this week

One of the final full closures of Interstate 15 associated with Project Neon will occur this week.

Traffic flows on stretch of Interstate 15 northbound near the Tropicana Avenue offramp on Jan. 31, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I-15 northbound between Russell and Flamingo roads will shut to traffic from 10 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Additionally, the on-ramps to I-15 from Russell and Tropicana Avenue will close from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

The closures are needed to install the 39th and 40th of 42 Active Traffic Management signs associated with Project Neon, the almost $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. Highway 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

The final two ATM signs are expected to be installed next week on I-15 southbound, between Flamingo and Russell, according to NDOT.

The closure associated with the last two signs will be the final of the planned full closures of I-15 as part of Project Neon until summer, when resurfacing and restriping of the high occupancy vehicle lanes will occur.

Some interment lanes closures will still occur on portions of I-15 through the end of Project Neon, which is 93 percent finished and slated for substantial completion in July.

