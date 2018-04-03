Spaghetti Bowl ramp to close overnight for Project Neon work

A Spaghetti Bowl freeway ramp will close for overnight work Wednesday and Thursday as crews continue work on the $1 billion freeway widening known as Project Neon in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

A Spaghetti Bowl freeway ramp will close for overnight work Wednesday and Thursday as crews continue work on the $1 billion freeway widening known as Project Neon in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The ramp linking northbound Interstate 15 to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, and again from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Crews will install high-mast lighting during that time, along with traffic lane striping along the ramp, Illia said.

