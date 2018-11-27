Stretch of I-15 near downtown Las Vegas to close overnight

The latest closure associated with Project Neon will affect travelers overnight near downtown Las Vegas.

Traffic backs up in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15, near Sahara Avenue Exit in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, during the Project Neon expansion. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The latest closure associated with Project Neon will affect travelers overnight near downtown Las Vegas.

Interstate 15 northbound between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard will close to traffic from 10 p.m. tonight until 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced today.

Additionally, the Sahara Avenue onramp to I-15 northbound will shut from 9 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m Wednesday.

Motorists traveling on I-15 can exit at the Sahara Avenue offramp and head east on Sahara Avenue, then north on Las Vegas Boulevard and then east on Charleston Boulevard where they can reenter the freeway using the Grand Central Parkway onramp. Motorists coming from the west on Sahara Avenue can use Rancho Drive northbound to Charleston Boulevard east where they can enter I-15 via the Grand Central Parkway onramp.

The closures are needed to install Active Management Signs (ATM), which are part of the nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of I-15 between the Spaghetti Bowl interchange and Sahara Avenue. A total of 52 ATM signs will go up along stretches of I-15 and U.S. Highway 95 as part of the project, NDOT said.

Project Neon is 88 percent finished and scheduled for “substantial” completion this summer.

