Traffic fatalities in Nevada up 16 percent in April, down for the year

Despite a 16 percent spike in crash-related deaths in April, 2019 is still behind last year’s pace for traffic fatalities through the first four months of the year.

The 22 deaths on Nevada roads in April resulted from 22 fatal crashes, a 22 percent increase year-over-year, the Nevada Department of Public Safety reported Tuesday. Through April, crash fatalities are down 15 percent, going from 99 in April 2018 to 84 this year, while fatal crashes are down 11 percent, dipping to 82 through April, compared to 92 in the same time frame last year.

The majority of the fatal instances this year occurred in Clark County, with 60 deaths resulting from 59 fatal crashes. The number is 12 percent lower than this time last year in the county.

Despite the overall number being lower, cyclists’ deaths have seen a 67 percent increase, jumping from three to five deaths through April. Four of those cyclist deaths occurred in Clark County, up from three at the same point last year.

Pedestrian deaths also are up through April compared to last year, going from 26 in 2018 to 29 this year, a 12 percent increase.

Of the 29 pedestrian fatalities statewide, 19 of the pedestrians were at fault, while of the five bicyclist fatalities two of the bicyclist were at fault.

“This data proves more than ever traffic is a two-way street, and everyone is responsible for arriving at their destination safely,” said Andrew Bennett, Department of Public Safety spokesman. “As we approach the 100 deadliest days (Memorial Day to Labor Day) traffic safety needs to be top of mind for all road users.”

Deaths tied to vehicle occupants not wearing seat belts has seen a promising 50 percent decrease year-over-year, with 12 occurring this year compared to 24 through April 2018.

