Traffic problems hitting roads heading out of Las Vegas

Kyle Canyon Road was closed Sunday afternoon for an hour.

Kyle Canyon Road was closed Sunday afternoon for an hour due to weather conditions, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted about the closure Sunday afternoon, stating that traffic was being diverted to State Route 158 due to weather conditions and a high volume of traffic on Kyle Canyon Road.

Nevada Highway Patrol’s traffic site reported that the road was closed just after 1 p.m.

Traffic troubles were also reported south of the Las Vegas Valley on Interstate 15 near Primm.

At noon, the Regional Transportation Commission reported a 12-mile backup at the California border.

