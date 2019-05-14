70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

Traffic returns to normal after injury crash on I-15 is cleared

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2019 - 6:41 am
 
Updated May 14, 2019 - 9:00 am

At least one person was injured and traffic was backed up following a crash on southbound Interstate 15 at Sahara Boulevard.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol’s traffic site, the crash happened just after 6 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

THE LATEST