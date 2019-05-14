Traffic returns to normal after injury crash on I-15 is cleared

At least one person was injured and traffic was backed up following a crash on southbound Interstate 15 at Sahara Boulevard.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol’s traffic site, the crash happened just after 6 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

No further information was immediately available.