Troopers write more than 2.5K HOV-lane citations in first 6 months

State troopers have been busy busting carpool lane violators during the past six months.

And the city of Las Vegas, as promised, has been dismissing greater numbers of those tickets.

Between June 20 and Dec. 12, the Nevada Highway Patrol wrote 2,542 high occupancy vehicle citations in the Las Vegas Valley, with 611 of those tickets for motorists who illegally crossed double-white lines, according to Jason Buratczuk, Highway Patrol spokesman.

New regulations went into effect June 20 on 22 miles of HOV lanes stretching from Silverado Ranch Boulevard on Interstate 15 in the south valley to Elkhorn Drive on U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest valley. The regulations now are enforced 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Previously, rules requiring at least two passengers in vehicles that use the lanes applied only during peak morning and evening traffic hours on weekdays along U.S. 95.

Las Vegas officials vowed to reduce HOV citations sent to the Las Vegas Municipal Court to parking tickets after the new regulations went into place following the completion of the nearly $1 billion Project Neon downtown. City leaders, responding to commuter complaints, adopted the practice to protest the valley’s HOV lane expansion and rules changes.

Between May 1 and Dec. 11, the Municipal Court received 643 of the HOV violation tickets written, dismissing 173 of them (27 percent), according to data provided by the city. Fifty-four percent of motorists pleaded guilty (345) with 19 percent not having a disposition.

Between May 1 and Dec. 11 last year, the city saw 528 carpool violation tickets, with just nine, or 4 percent, of those being dismissed.

HOV violations were the second-most-issued tickets by troopers with the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command — anything south of Tonopah — in that time span. Speeding tickets were No. 1, with 19,659 citations written by troopers. Cellphone violations ranked third with 1,976 citations in the last six months.

State data reveal that vehicles in the HOV lanes on U.S. 95 are traveling 8 mph faster on average, compared with the general purpose lanes, according to Kristina Swallow, director of the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“They’re a safe difference,” she said. “They’re not going 20 mph faster, they’re going about 8 miles, which is about what you expect and what you want to encourage folks to use the HOV lanes.”

Similar data aren’t yet available for I-15 because the department is waiting for active traffic management signs to be fully operational. The signs have sensors and other technology needed to collect the information.

The signs were expected to go live in late fall, but are not going to be fully operational until March because of a delay in the testing of the software system, Swallow said.

“The ATM signs are critical for the full analysis of the HOV system and the full deployment for the HOV system,” she said. “They will allow us to open the HOV lanes during a crash or construction. … In the meantime we may see portions of the system rolling out where we could use the signs to do safety messaging. At Christmas we may see something along the lines of ‘Only reindeer can fly, watch your speed.’”

